FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Predictions ECS T10 Cartaxo

Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers Dream11 Team Prediction ECS T10 Cartaxo- Fantasy Playing Tips, Captain, Probable XIs For Today's FRD vs WLP at Cartaxo Cricket Ground: In match no. 7 of ECS T10 Cartaxo tournament, Friendship CC will take on Wild Panthers at the Cartaxo Cricket Ground on Tuesday. The ECS T10 Cartaxo FRD vs WLP match will start at 6 PM IST – September 7. Wild Panthers are yet to play in a single game while Friendship CC has started their campaign in an emphatic fashion. Friendship CC scored 140 for 2 against Oeiras and then defended it by winning the game by a margin of 23 runs. They also beat Malo CC by a margin of just 4 runs in a close encounter. Here is the ECS T10 Cartaxo Dream11 Team Prediction – Dream11 Guru Tips Prediction and FRD vs WLP Dream11 Team Prediction, FRD vs WLP Fantasy Cricket Prediction T10 game, FRD vs WLP Probable XIs ECS T10 Cartaxo, Fantasy Cricket Prediction – Friendship CC vs Wild Panthers, Fantasy Playing Tips – ECS T10 Cartaxo.

TOSS: The ECS T10 Cartaxo toss between Friendship CC and Wild Panthers will take place at 5:30 PM IST – September 7.

Time: 6 PM IST.

Venue: Cartaxo Cricket Ground, Cartaxo.

FRD vs WLP My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeepers – Kishan Suthar

Batsmen – Azher Andani, Md Nazrul Islam (C), Daxesh Patel

All-rounders – Mohammad Siraj Nipo, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin (VC), Mohammad Asad-I

Bowlers – Mitul Patel, Md Redoan Jaman, Hardik Patel

FRD vs WLP Probable Playing XIs

Friendship CC: Taher Hossain, Sabbir Hussain, Mohammad Nazmul Hasan, Rayhan Khan, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad, Md Omar Faruk, Mizu Rahman, Abdus Samad, Mohammad Alamin.

Wild Panthers: Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Gaurang Patel, Akshar Patel, Bhaumik Patel, Hardik Patel, Daxesh Patel, M Siraj Nipo, Mitul Patel, Kishan Suthar.

FRD vs WLP Squads

Wild Panthers: Dikshit Patel, Dharm Patel, Dhaval Patel, Gaurang Patel, Akshar Patel, Bhaumik Patel, Hardik Patel, Daxesh Patel, Parth Patel, Mitul Patel, Kishan Suthar, Jaydeep Patel-I, Sunil Patel, Akshar Patel-I.

Friendship CC: Mizu Rahman, Md Omar Faruk, Md Nazrul Islam, Mohammad Alamim, Naim Rahman, Imtiaz Rana, Md Abdul Motin, Mohammad Asad-I, Taher Hossain, Abdus Samad, Ashraful Rupu, Mohammad Musa, Sajjad Hossin.

