4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), FREE Live Streaming: When And Where to WATCH

PAK vs NZ 4th T20I Series 2024 FREE Live Streaming In India, Squads, Pakistan Squad, Players List, Venues, Time In IST, Broadcast Channel In India.

New Zealand vs Pakistan 4th T20I Live Streaming @ TherealPCBTwitter

4th T20I New Zealand (NZ) vs Pakistan (PAK), FREE Live Streaming: The hosts have already sealed the five-match T20I series with a 45-run win at Dunedin. With the hosts now leading 3-0, you could actually see them experimenting today by making a few changes. Pakistan would be desperate to salvage some pride after losing the series. The match starts at 11:40 AM IST at Hagley Oval in Christchurch.

NZ vs PAK, 4th T20I LIVE Streaming Details

When and Where to watch the PAK vs NZ T20I series on television?

The PAK vs NZ live telecast of the series will not be available in India.

How to live stream the PAK vs NZ T20I series on mobile online?

The PAK vs NZ live streaming in India will be available on Amazon Prime Video and FanCode apps in India.

New Zealand: Finn Allen, Devon Conway(w), Kane Williamson(c), Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Adam Milne, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Ben Sears

Pakistan: Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan, Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Azam Khan(w), Aamer Jamal, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Abbas Afridi, Haris Rauf

Pakistan Squad: Shaheen Afridi (Captain), Babar Azam, Fakhar Zaman, Sahibzada Farhan, Saim Ayub, Aamer Jamal, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Azam Khan, Haseebullah Khan, Mohammad Rizwan, Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Usama Mir, Zaman Khan.

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (Captain), Finn Allen, Mark Chapman, Glenn Phillips, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner, Devon Conway, Tim Seifert, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Ben Sears, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee.

