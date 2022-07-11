New Delhi: After teasing Paul Pogba’s return for the last few days, Juventus have finally confirmed the signing of French International from Manchester United.Also Read - LIVE Football Transfer News: Paul Pogba Rejoins Juventus

Pogba returns to the club after a period of 6 long years, where he made himself a world-class footballer. He was sold to the Red Devils for a record fee of €100m.

The new deal is worth €8m net plus add-ons until June 2026. The commission is around €2.5m.

Official, confirmed. Paul Pogba signs his contract as new Juventus player, new deal worth €8m net plus add ons until June 2026. Commission around €2.5m. ⚪️⚫️ #Juventus Pogba, back at Juventus on a free transfer after being sold for €100m six years ago. pic.twitter.com/CmhXTO0XUH — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 11, 2022

At his last stint with the Italian giants, Pogba scored 34 goals and assisted 31 times in 178 matches. In 4 seasons he has won 8 trophies and broke into the Team of the Year on three different occasions.

He will be once again wearing the No. 10 shirt for The Old Lady.

On arriving at Turin, Pogba’s got a hero’s welcome from the Juve fans.