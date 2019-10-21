French Open 2019 Full Schedule: Fixtures, Badminton Timings in IST, When and Where to Watch Live Streaming Details, TV Broadcast

The 2019 French Open will start from Tuesday, October 22nd, 2019. It is a Super 750 tournament which has a total purse of $750,000. It is the 17th tournament of the 2019 BWF World Tour and has been held since 1909. The tournament will take place at Stade Pierre de Coubertin, in Paris, France.

Round 1 will take place on October 22-23. From India – PV Sindhu, Shubhankar Dey would be playing their first-round singles matches on Day 1 of the French Open. Saina Nehwal will play her Round 1 match on the second day of the French Open.

SCHEDULE

The tournament, running from October 22 to October 27. All Round 1 games will be held on the first two days that is October 22-23, with the finals scheduled for October 27.

FIXTURES

October 22, Round 1

October 23, Round 1

When and where to watch

The French Open 2019 will be aired on the Star Sports Network, with Jio TV live streaming the competition as well.