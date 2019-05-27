Defending champion Rafael Nadal started his bid for a record 12th French Open title in the most perfect manner by cruising through to the second round after defeating German qualifier Yannick Hanfmann. On the other hand, the world number one, Novak Djokovic also found it easy in winning his first round match at Roland Garros on Monday.

The 17-time Grand Slam champion, Nadal brushed aside his German opponent with a scoreline of 6-2, 6-1, 6-3 on the clay of Court Philippe Chatrier. He will face another German qualifier in the form of world number 114 Yannick Maden at the second round. “It’s always amazing to play here, the new Chatrier is very nice,” Nadal was quoted as saying by PTI after winning his first game. The second seed further said, “It’s been an important place in my career. I played a good tournament in Rome which was very important for my confidence. Now we’ll see.”

Djokovic defeated Polish youngster Hubert Hurkacz 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 in his attempt to win all four Grand Slams for the second time, simultaneously. The 15-time Grand Slam winner will now face Swiss Henri Laaksoned in round two. “I was very solid. I’m happy with my game today. It’s a long tournament. But I just want to concentrate on my next match,”the top seed said. Among the other top seed players, Jo-Wilfried Tsonga and Stanislas Wawrinka also registered victory in their respective first-round matches.

On the women’s front, former world number one Caroline Wozniacki succumbed to another major defeat as she lost 0-6 6-3 6-3 loss to Russian world number 68 Veronika Kudermetova in the first round. Leading to the French Open, the 13th seed had retired injured from her last two matches. In her match against the Russian she fell away shockingly after winning the first set with straight games.

Another upset was caused after two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova pulled out of the tournament before her scheduled first-round match. The sixth-seed suffered a left-arm injury and could not play against Sorana Cirstea. However, Kvitova has assured that she would be fit before the Wimbledon.