Making a stupendous start to the French Open, India’s Rohan Bopanna and his Romanian partner Marius Copil knocked out sixth-seeded Raven Klaasen and Michael Venus with a straight-set win in the first round, in Paris on Tuesday. The unseeded Bopanna and Copil sent the South African-Kiwi pair packing with a 6-3, 7-6(1) win in the first round, which lasted one hour and 18 minutes.

Bopanna, who recently became a father to a baby girl, and his partner saved all three break points they faced in the match and converted one of the three chances they earned. Bopanna had reached the quarterfinal in Paris last year and is thus saving 360 points.

Divij Sharan and Leander Paes are other Indians featuring in the men’s doubles with their respective partners.

In women’s singles, world number one – Naomi Osaka battled back from a set and a break down to reach the Roland Garros second round while Grand Slam under-achiever Alexander Zverev needed four hours to get through his opener.

Top seed Osaka, bidding to add the French Open to her US and Australian Open titles, defeated Slovakia’s Anna Karolina Schmiedlova 0-6, 7-6 (7/4), 6-1. However, she came within a whisker of becoming only the second top seed to lose in the first round in Paris in the modern era after Angelique Kerber in 2017.

“I was really close, so it hurts I lost so many chances,” said Schmiedlova.

“Maybe I felt like it was against the world number one. It was not easy in my head.”

Osaka, who had arrived in Paris still feeling the effects of a hand injury suffered in Rome, battled back to set-up a second round duel with former world number one and two-time major winner Victoria Azarenka.

(With PTI Inputs)