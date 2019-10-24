India’s ace badminton player Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-final of the French Open 2019 with a win over Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt. Nehwal hardly broke into a sweat as she beat the 27th seed 21-10, 21-11. Nehwal was the first Indian in action on Day 3 of the French Open. The Danish player was thrashed completely. Nehwal was solid in her play as she relied on rallies to win points. Nehwal has now won all four matches she has played against Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty did not have it easy after they got off the blocks quick. Second-seeded Mohammad Ahsan[2]/Hendra Setiawan pulled back things and it was on level terms before the Indian duo edged out their opponents 21-18 in a rivetting first game. The second game was neck and neck as both the teams were not looking to give an inch. Eventually, the Indonesian duo levelled things by winning the second game 21-18. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat the Indonesian duo 21-18, 18-21, 21-13.

With two splendid smashes, fifth-seeded PV Sindhu was off the blocks quickly as she took a 9-1 lead in no time. It was easy-peasy for the Olympic medallist as she took the first game 21-10 in 18 minutes. The Indian never looked out of place as she went about the game. Even in the second game, Sindhu took an early lead and raced to 7-0. It was a one-sided affair as Sindhu thrashed Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The last Indian on Day 3 was Shubhankar Dey. Dey got off to a disastrous start as he looked scratchy against his more experienced opponent Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. The Indonesian bagged the first game in no time. It took him 12 minutes to wrap it up 21-6. Dey put up a better show in the second game but it was not good enough as he lost 21-6, 21-13.