The pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty on Friday sealed their place in the men’s doubles semifinals while Saina Nehwal was knocked out in the quarterfinals of the women’s singles event in Paris.

The Indian duo defeated Kim Astrup and Anders Skaarup Rasmussen in the quarterfinals. Rankireddy and Shetty hardly broke any sweat in the first game, bagging the opening game 21-13.

However, the pair of Astrup and Skaarup Rasmussen made a solid comeback in the second game, with the match being right in the balance at one stage in the second game at 10-10.

While the Indians opened up a three-point lead, Astrup and Skaarup Rasmussen took the lead, with the scoreline reading 18-17.

However, Rankireddy and Shetty did not let the match enter the third game, bagging the second game 22-20 to enter the semifinals.

Earlier, Saina Nehwal’s French Open campaign came to an end as she lost a hard-fought quarterfinal 20-22, 21-23, which lasted for 49 minutes, against the South Korean teenager An Se Young.

Nehwal was trailing in the first game after Young, who had beaten reigning World Champion PV Sindhu in the Denmark Open last month, opened up a 7-2 lead. However, Nehwal had a chance to win the first game as she took a 20-19 lead. But Young went on to win three successive points and won the first game 22-20.

In the second game, Young once again dominated the proceedings in the early half before Nehwal turned the tables, taking a 7-5 lead but Young upped the ante and took a 16-11 lead.

Nehwal, though, kept fighting and levelled the scores 18-18 before Young snatched two match points. Nehwal then won three consecutive points to take 21-20 lead. But Young held her nerve and bagged the second game 23-21 to reach the semifinals.