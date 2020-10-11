It’s the clash of the titans in Paris tonight as world number one Novak Djokovic take on the undisputed ‘King of Clay’ Rafael Nadal at the iconic Court Philippe Chatrier. This will be the 56th meeting between the two legends who will leave no stone unturned to lift the coveted – La Coupe des Mousquetaires on Sunday. Apart from a Grand Slam victory, a lot will be on the line for Djokovic and Nadal who are eyeing a slice of history in Roland Garros blockbuster final. Also Read - Iga Swiatek Wins French Open 2020, Becomes First Polish to Win a Grand Slam Singles Title

World number one Djokovic is chasing his 18th Grand Slam title and a second French Open which would make him the first man in half a century to win all four majors twice. While defending champion Nadal, the world number two, can win a 13th Roland Garros and 20th major which would tie the all-time men's record held by Roger Federer. The 34-year-old Spaniard will also be aiming for his 100th match win in Paris – the highest in the tournament history. Nadal has only faced two defeats at the Roland Garros.

Djokovic is one of only two men to have defeated Nadal at Roland Garros in 15 years. The Serb got the better of Nadal during 2015 quarterfinals, the last time the pair clashed on the red clay of Court Philippe Chatrier.

This will be an iconic contest considering the form these two stalwarts are in at the moment. Djokovic has won 37 matches in 2020 with his one defeat self-inflicted via his infamous default at the US Open. On the other hand, Nadal’s run to his 13th French Open final has been untroubled as he has yet to drop a set this season. He has 99 wins from 101 matches Roland Garros is the third highest for any player at single Grand Slam – Only Roger Federer — 102 Australian Open, 101 Wimbledon — has won more.

Nadal vs Djokovic – Head-to-Head

Djokovic – 29 wins vs Nadal – 26 wins

Here are the details of the French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal

When will the French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal be played?

The French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take place on Sunday – October 11. The match will kickoff at 6:30 PM IST.

What time the French Open final between Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic will start?

The French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will begin at 6.30 PM IST.

Where will the French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal take place?

The French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will take place at Court Philippe Chatrier, Paris.

Where I can watch the live TV broadcast of the French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal?

The live TV broadcast of French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be available on Star Sports Select 2 and Star Sports Select 2 HD.

Where to watch live online streaming of the French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal?

The live online streaming of French Open 2020 final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal will be available on Disney+ Hotstar and Jio TV.