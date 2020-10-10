World no.1 Novak Djokovic survived a major scare at Roland Garros on Friday, as he staved off a spirited and tough challenge from Stefanos Tsitsipas in their men’s singles French Open semifinal. Djokovic edged past Tsitsipas 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1 in a match that lasted three hours and 54 minutes. With this win, the Serbian ace advanced to his fifth final on the Parisian terre battue and secured himself a final berth against the rampant Rafael Nadal. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Sofia Kenin Beats Petra Kvitova to Face Polish Teen Iga Swiatek in Women's Singles Final

This was the fourth time in Djokovic's career where he was taken to five sets in the semifinal stage at Roland-Garros. During the semifinal, Djokovic hit 56 winners to complete hi 37th win from 38 matches this year.

Djokovic joins a group of seven players to have reached five finals at the clay-court Grand Slam championship. Only Rafael Nadal (13) and Bjorn Borg (6), have reached more Roland Garros championship matches. A double break helped the 33-year-old Djokovic take command of the second set and a late break in the third saw him serve for the match at 5-4.

Tsitsipas clung on though, saving a match point before breaking his opponent to draw level, finally converting a breakpoint for the first time in the whole contest, on his 11th opportunity. Djokovic saved set point in game 12 but a sensational Tsitsipas down-the-line forehand winner saw the 22-year-old break again to force a fourth set.



Tsitsipas claimed the fifth game in a row to leap to a 2-0 advantage in the fourth set. But that just prompted Djokovic to snatch the momentum right back as he drew level. From 40-15 up, Djokovic got broken in the 10th game on a netted drop shot attempt to enter a deciding set against Tsitsipas.

The 17-time Grand Slam champ – Djokovic started his 10th Roland Garros semifinal in peak form, saving the first 10 break points he faced as he fired forehand winners and varied the play with regular drop shots. The 2016 champion Djokovic troubled Tsitsipas from the back of the court with his retrieval skills, forcing the Greek to go for more on his groundstrokes.

He was quick to reverse the momentum in the fifth. Djokovic raced to a double-break lead in the decider and wrapped up the win in three hours and 54 minutes.

Roger Federer leads the way in Grand Slam race with 20 titles, with Nadal (19) and Djokovic (17) right behind. Djokovic and Nadal have met in eight Grand Slam finals, with each legend winning four times.