World number one Novak Djokovic has moved clear of Roger Federer with his 71st Roland Garros victory after he cruised past lucky loser Daniel Elahi Galan of Colombia in his third-round match in the ongoing French Open 2020 on Saturday.

On Saturday, Djokovic defeated Galan 6-0, 6-3, 6-2 to improve to 71-14 in the French Open grand slam. The world number one, who broke serve on seven occasions and saved all five break points he faced en route to victory, also helped sweep the court during a brief rain delay while the roof was being shut.

"If you impose yourself from the very beginning on the court, which I have in those first three matches here, then it makes it hard for them to really believe that they can come back and make a turnaround in the match," said Djokovic after the match as per the ATP Tour website.

Djokovic showed great sportsmanship throughout the third round encounter. With rain falling heavily on Galan’s side of the court as the new Court Philippe-Chatrier roof was closing, the Colombian slipped over. Djokovic responded by calling a halt to the match in the fourth game of the second set until conditions were equal for both players.



He will next face Karen Khachanov for a place in the quarterfinals. Djokovic owns a 3-1 head to head record against the World No. 16, but Khachanov emerged victorious in the pair’s previous encounter in Paris.

In the other men’s singles match, fifth-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas reached the fourth round at the Roland Garros for the second year in a row. He advanced when Aljaz Bedene stopped playing in the third set because of an injured right ankle.

Tsitsipas led 6-1, 6-2, 3-1 when Bedene retired. Earlier, German player Daniel Altmaier is proving to be a force that’s difficult to stop. He came through the qualifying tournament to reach the French Open main draw.

The 22-year-old has now upset seventh-seeded Matteo Berrettini to storm into the fourth round with a 6-2, 7-6 (5), 6-4 win.

Meanwhile, in women’s singles, former champion Garbine Muguruza crashed out of the tournament, losing to Danielle Collins. In a topsy-turvy contest that lasted two hours and 28 minutes, Collins came back from a double break deficit in the final set against Muguruza to claim a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win.

“She (Muguruza) was playing really well, and there was only so much I could do,” Collins said after the match as per the WTA website. “I just told myself, Okay, I’ve got to ride out the storm a little bit. Just give it all I have. Just stick through the process,” she added.

With the win, Collins also snapped Muguruza’s streak of reaching the second week at Roland Garros every year since 2014, including her title-winning run in 2016. She will now face No.30 seed Ons Jabeur in the fourth round.