Defending champion Rafael Nadal defeated Sebastian Korda in straight sets to enter the quarterfinals of French Open 2020 on Sunday. The 12-time champion won 6-1, 6-1, 6-2 in an hour and 52 minutes while battling windy conditions.

"I'm in [the] quarter-finals without losing a set and having very positive scores," Nadal said after the match. "I can't complain at all, so [I'm] happy for that."

Korda, after entering the fourth round in his maiden Roland Garros campaign, had revealed he idolises Nadal.

“It is a real honour [to have inspired Sebastian],” Nadal said. “All of my generation tried very hard to be passionate, to play every single day trying our best and if that is a good inspiration for the young generation that is good. I am very happy for that.”

“I really believe that we are a looking at a great player [in Sebastian]. He is young. Of course, he had some mistakes in some important moments, but the way that he hit the ball was really impressive,” he added.

Korda defeated the likes of Andreas Seppi, John Isner and Pedro Martinez to reach round of 16.

“It was (facing Nadal) definitely the best moment of my life. It was super awesome,” Korda said. “After the match I asked him for a signed shirt when we were tapping rackets. I don’t know if anyone’s ever asked him for an autograph after a match, but that was definitely the coolest moment of my life and one I’ll never forget.”

Nadal will next face Jannik Sinner who defeated world No. 7 Alexander Zverev 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3.

Sinner thus became the first player since Nadal in 2005 to have entered the French Open quarterfinals in maiden appearance at the tournament.

“It has been tough. We have practised sometimes in Monaco, so we know [each other] quite well,” Sinner said aftetr after the match. “Today was very tough, knowing that it was going to be a long match. At the end, I am very happy about my performance.”

Sinner, 19, is the youngest to have made the last-eight of a Grand Slam tournament in 14 years.