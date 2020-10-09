Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin defeated two-time Grand Slam champion Petra Kvitova in straight sets 6-4, 7-5 to book a place in the women’s singles final on Thursday. Kenin will attempt to capture a second Grand Slam of the year following her Australian Open triumph in Melbourne earlier this year. Fourth seed Kenin will meet 19-year-old Iga Swiatek of Poland in Saturday’s title clash. Swiatek became the first Polish woman in 81 years to reach the Roland Garros final as she demolished Argentine qualifier Nadia Podoroska 6-2, 6-1. Also Read - French Open 2020 Results: Novak Djokovic, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Petra Kvitova, Sofia Kenin Enter Semifinals

"I knew I had to be at my best. I am super happy and proud of myself," said Kenin after her win over Kvitova. The American faltered when serving for the match at 5-4 but broke Kvitova in the following game before closing out the victory over the seventh seed.

The 21-year-old Kenin will try to become the first woman to win two Slams in the same season since Angelique Kerber claimed the Australian and US Open titles in 2016. "I have won in Australia and had really tough matches this week so that gives me confidence," said Kenin.

“I am going to enjoy this moment and then start to prepare for the final tomorrow.”

Meanwhile, Swiatek, who had beaten top seed Simona Halep in the fourth round, improved on her third round finish at the US Open by reaching the final at Roland Garros. The 19-year-old is the first Polish woman to reach a major final since Agnieszka Radwanska at Wimbledon 2012 and the first ever from her country at the French Open. She is yet to drop a set in the tournament.

Swiatek dominated the match, moving up to the net frequently and whipping out forehands as she kept Podoroska on the edge.

In her women’s singles semifinal, Kenin had to dig deep to go past a rejuvenated Kvitova. Kenin took down the No.7 seed’s serve in the fifth game of the second set, and needed 11 minutes to stave off four break points and hold for a 4-2 advantage.

Serving for the win, Kenin was broken as Kvitova levelled the set at 5-5. The world No.11’s comeback was short-lived though as Kenin swept the next two games to secure passage into the final.