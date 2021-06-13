Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 coverage of the men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. World Number one Novak Djokovic stamps his authority and wins his 19th Grand Slam title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in French Open 2021 men’s singles final on Sunday. Djokovic made an astonishing comeback from being two sets down to beat fifth seed Greek Tsitsipas in four hours and 11 minutes and win the Roland Garros title. It was the top seed Serb’s second French Open title and 19th Grand Slam title in all. With it, Djokovic has become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice. Exhibiting remarkable temperament, despite losing the first two sets, Djokovic, 34, rallied calmly and won the last three sets against 22-year-old Tsitsipas to walk away with the trophy. Staging a comeback is not new to Djokovic. Sunday was the sixth time he had rallied from being two sets down, and the first time he has done it in a Grand Slam final. This is Djokovic’s 2nd Roland Garros title. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of ATP Cup 2022; Australian Open Participation in Doubt | Reports