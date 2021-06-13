Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 coverage of the men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. World Number one Novak Djokovic stamps his authority and wins his 19th Grand Slam title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in French Open 2021 men’s singles final on Sunday. Djokovic made an astonishing comeback from being two sets down to beat fifth seed Greek Tsitsipas in four hours and 11 minutes and win the Roland Garros title. It was the top seed Serb’s second French Open title and 19th Grand Slam title in all. With it, Djokovic has become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice. Exhibiting remarkable temperament, despite losing the first two sets, Djokovic, 34, rallied calmly and won the last three sets against 22-year-old Tsitsipas to walk away with the trophy. Staging a comeback is not new to Djokovic. Sunday was the sixth time he had rallied from being two sets down, and the first time he has done it in a Grand Slam final. This is Djokovic’s 2nd Roland Garros title. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction.Also Read - Novak Djokovic Pulls Out of ATP Cup 2022; Australian Open Participation in Doubt | Reports

Also Read - Mike Tyson Develops Interest in Tennis And He Thanks His Daughter For That

Also Read - Australian Open 2022: Andy Murray Given Wildcard Invite For 'Fighting Spirit'

Live Updates

  • 11:58 PM IST

    Sealed it with a kiss!

  • 11:57 PM IST

    First-of-a-kind for Novak Djokovic! The Serb on Sunday rallied to win the French Open men’s title, beating fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7(6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in four hours, 11 minutes, and become the first man in the Open Era to win all four majors twice. It was Djokovic’s 19th Grand Slam trophy

  • 11:52 PM IST

    Family comes first for the world no.1 Novak Djokovic

  • 11:27 PM IST

    The ‘Real Goat’ of Tennis – NOVAK DJOKOVIC

  • 11:22 PM IST

    Climbing His Way to The Top!

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Djokovic, who has bagged his 19th Grand Slam title, is now only one title away from Federer and Nadal’s record tally of 20 Grand Slams. Career Grand Slam DOUBLE complete for NOVAK DJOKOVIC! Special mention for Tsitsipas, who took the first two sets 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, for matching Djokovic shot-by-shot throughout the French Open 2021 final. But once again the experience of Djokovic proved to be crucial for the world number one as he stormed back into the contest after taking the third 6-3 and the fourth 6-2 set to force the decider.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    NOVAK DJOKOVIC clinches 2nd Roland Garros title

  • 11:03 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Live Final Score and Updates: NOVAK DJOKOVIC REIGNS in PARIS! 19th Grand Slam title for the world number one. The Serb beats 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open 2021 final. It’s the second Roland Garros title for Djokovic. The victory for Djokovic takes him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four majors more than once.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Updates French Open 2021: Tsitsipas Holds! It’s ‘Tennis of the God-level at Philippe Chattrier! The Greek managed to hold another tough service game. Djokovic will now serve for the match. Wow, what a Roland Garros 2021 final we’re witnessing here. Djokovic 5-4 Tsitsipas

  • 10:50 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Final Live Scores and Updates: Magical from Djokovic! The top seed Serb won the first points courtesy of Tsitsipas’ unforced error. Post that, he played some unreal tennis to go 30-0 ahead. And Djokovic again serves at 100% first serve to close out the game at love. DJOKOVIC 1 GAME AWAY FROM 19th Grand Slam Title, Leads 5-3 TSITSIPAS