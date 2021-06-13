Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. Playing his maiden Grand Slam final – Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march in emphatic style as he wins two straight sets 7-6, 6-2 against Novak Djokovic to take the lead in French Open 2021 men’s singles final on Sunday. The Serb also have a great chance of becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final on Sunday after conquering Rafael Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’ of Roland Garros. The world number one sealed a stunning semifinal win against Nadal, edging past the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas also played a five-set thriller – 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 – in his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev. Djokovic and Tsitsipas have faced each other seven times earlier, with the Serb star leading 5-2 in terms of head-to-head record. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - French Open Men's Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas Reacts on Upcoming Clash With Novak Djokovic

Live Updates

  • 8:36 PM IST

    French Open 2021 LIVE Scores and Updates: One-way traffic so far at the Court Philippe-Chatrier! Stefanos Tsitsipas takes the second set 6-2. The Greek is dominating the show here in the final. He raised his game towards the end of the first set and made sure he carried the momentum. Djokovic once again had to pull off something incredible to keep this final alive and believe us that the world number one can do that. Tsitsipas 6-2 Djokovic

  • 8:27 PM IST

  • 8:26 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score French Open 2021: Brilliant hold for Novak Djokovic after a long time. He is slowly looking more sharper now. Can Tsitsipas continue putting pressure on the Serb? We’ll have to wait and find out. It’s hard to write Tsitsipas off by what we have seen in this edition of Roland Garros as well. Djokovic 2-3 Tsitsipas

  • 8:22 PM IST

    Novak, Stefanos giving their 200 percent!

  • 8:21 PM IST

    French Open 2021 LIVE Men’s Final Updates: Tsitsipas pulls away in the 2nd set too. The Greek breaks the Serb straightaway and then holds serve himself. In the third game, Djokovic opens his account in the second set as he holds on to his serve game. Djokovic 1-2 Tsitsipas

  • 8:15 PM IST

    French Open 2021 LIVE Scores Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Sensational start to the 2nd set! The Greek has drawn ‘first blood’ early on, he was matching up with Novak Djokovic in the first set but Tsitsipas has gone ahead early in the second set with a break. The crowd is rallying behind him at the moment. Tsitsipas leads the second set 1-0 vs Djokovic

  • 8:04 PM IST

    Greek Rises to the Occasion!

  • 8:03 PM IST

    French Open 2021 LIVE Scores and Updates: Stefanos Tsitsipas displays grit and guile to capture the opening set in his first Slam final 7-6(6) against World Number one Novak Djokovic. The Greek showed grit and character and matched Novak Djokovic blow-by-blow. From 0-4 down, Djokovic went 6-5 up but Tsitisipas refused to go away. He won the next three points to take the first set. The first set was played for 69 minutes. Djokovic 6- 7 Tsitsipas

  • 7:49 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score French Open 2021 LIVE: Next level from Tsitsipas! Playing his maiden Grand Slam final, Tsitsipas was broken at a crucial juncture but the Greek breaks back to force a tie-breaker. Some splendid Tennis already from both players. Tsitsipas 6-6 Djokovic | Onto the Tie-breaker

  • 7:44 PM IST

    Djokovic ‘God Mode’ On!