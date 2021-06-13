Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. World Number one Novak Djokovic hits back in style and clinches the third and fourth set 6-3, 6-2 to force a decider against against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 final. Earlier, playing his maiden Grand Slam final – Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march in emphatic style as he wins two straight sets 7-6, 6-2 against Novak Djokovic to take the lead in French Open 2021 men’s singles final on Sunday. The Serb also have a great chance of becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final after conquering Rafael Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’ of Roland Garros. The world number one sealed a stunning semifinal win against Nadal, edging past the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas also played a five-set thriller – 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 – in his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev. Djokovic and Tsitsipas have faced each other seven times earlier, with the Serb star leading 5-2 in terms of head-to-head record. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - French Open Men's Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas Reacts on Upcoming Clash With Novak Djokovic

Live Updates

  • 10:04 PM IST

  • 9:59 PM IST

    French Open 2021 LIVE Scores Novak vs Stefanos: Novak Djokovic keeps the pedal on the gas, wins the fourth 6-2 and forcing a decider. One set will crown the 2021 Roland Garros champion. Earlier, the Greek kept another good service hold but it was not enough to stop the world number one. However, these service games will surely boost Tsitsipas’ confidence for the fifth and deciding set. Djokovic bagged the fourth set with a delightful shot and we are all set for the fifth set. Djokovic 6-2 Tsitsipas in 4th Set

  • 9:52 PM IST

    Stefanos Tsitsipas finally opens his account in the fourth set, he avoids a Bagel. The Greek wins a good clean service game to make it 1-4 against Djokovic. But the world number one seems to have the momentum completely here. Are we heading towards another 5-setter? Tsitsipas 1-4 vs Djokovic

  • 9:47 PM IST

    Djokovic Digs Deep at Chatrier!

  • 9:46 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Final Live Updates Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Djokovic enters unbeatable mode. Tsitsipas struggles to get going in the fourth set. The Serb holds serve. The Greek is making a few sloppy errors. ‘Tsitsipas, Tsitsipas’, roars the crowd as there are a series of duels on the Greek’s serve, before Djokovic does break again after a 12-minute game. Djokovic 3-0 Tsitsipas

  • 9:42 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score French Open 2021: The 18-time Grand Slam champion breaks early as the momentum remains with Novak Djokovic. Tsitsipas is looking tired and out of sorts a bit. He got medical attention for a back injury. Djokovic get an early break in the 4th set. A couple of errors off the forehand and Djokovic seizes the opportunity. Djokovic 1-0 Tsitsipas

  • 9:34 PM IST

    Djokovic, Tsitsipas – Eyes on The Prize!

  • 9:30 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Live Final Score and Updates: Tsitsipas takes a time-out after the 3rd set. Stefanos Tsitsipas wanted a change of clothes and was also heard telling the chair umpire that he needs his physio. Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic is left to ponder in the middle of the court. Can the world number one mount another comeback? Another exciting set coming up from Court Philippe-Chatrier!

  • 9:25 PM IST

    Djokovic storms back into the contest – French Open 2021 final

  • 9:20 PM IST

    French Open 2021 LIVE Scores Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Djokovic takes 3rd set 6-3, keeps his hopes alive for the second Roland Garros title. From 0-30 down, Tsitsipas draws his energy from the crowd and wins a net point and then hits a forehand down the T-line to hold serve at 3-5. But then, Djoker closes out the 3rd set on his serve. The Serb goes up 30-0 again but then serves a double fault to lose ground. Later, the world number kept his calm to close out the third set. Djokovic 6-3 Tsitsipas