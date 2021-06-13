Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. The Serb also have a great chance of becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final on Sunday after conquering Rafael Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’ of Roland Garros. The world number one sealed a stunning semifinal win against Nadal, edging past the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas also played a five-set thriller – 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 – in his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev. Djokovic and Tsitsipas have faced each other seven times earlier, with the Serb star leading 5-2 in terms of head-to-head record. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - French Open Men's Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas Reacts on Upcoming Clash With Novak Djokovic

    Novak Djokovic ‘Road to the Final’ –

    1st Round: beat Tennys Sandgren 6-2, 6-4, 6-2

    2nd Round: beat Pablo Cuevas 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

    3rd Round: beat Ricardas Berankis 6-1, 6-4, 6-1

    4th Round: beat Lorenzo Musetti 6-7(7), 6-7(2), 6-1, 6-0, 4-0*

    Quarterfinal: beat Matteo Berrettini 6-3, 6-2, 6-7(5), 7-5

    Semifinal: beat Rafael Nadal 3-6, 6-3, 7-6, 6-2
    French Open 2021 Final Live Streaming: Djokovic vs Tsitsipas – H2H – The World No.1 Djokovic hold a 5-2 head-to-head record against Tsitsipas. Interestingly, Djokovic has beaten Tsitsipas in all their three meetings on clay. However, the 22-year-old Greek player has managed to push the Serb in their last two meetings. In the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome last month, Djokovic lost the first set of his quarter-final before winning it in three sets.

    Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Final: After two emotional, career-redefining semi-final victories – and two dramatic, action-packed weeks in Paris – it will be 18-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic taking on Greece’s first major finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas for the Coupe des Mousquetaires crown at Roland Garros.

    French Open 2021 LIVE Final Djokovic vs Tsitsipas: Hello and welcome to our live tennis coverage of the French Open 2021 men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas from Court Philippe-Chatrier.