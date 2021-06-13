Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. The Serb also have a great chance of becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final on Sunday after conquering Rafael Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’ of Roland Garros. The world number one sealed a stunning semifinal win against Nadal, edging past the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas also played a five-set thriller – 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 – in his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev. Djokovic and Tsitsipas have faced each other seven times earlier, with the Serb star leading 5-2 in terms of head-to-head record. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - French Open Men's Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas Reacts on Upcoming Clash With Novak Djokovic