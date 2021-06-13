Hello and a very warm welcome to our French Open 2021 LIVE coverage of men’s singles final between world number one Novak Djokovic and 21-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas at the Court Philippe-Chatrier on Sunday. Djokovic will be aiming to win his 19th Grand Slam when he faces Tsitsipas in the Roland Garros Final. World Number one Novak Djokovic stamps his authority and wins his 19th Grand Slam title by beating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. This is Djokovic’s 2nd Roland Garros title. The Serb hits back in style and clinches the third and fourth set 6-3, 6-2 to force a decider against against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the French Open 2021 final. Earlier, playing his maiden Grand Slam final – Stefanos Tsitsipas continued his march in emphatic style as he wins two straight sets 7-6, 6-2 against Novak Djokovic to take the lead in French Open 2021 men’s singles final on Sunday. The Serb also have a great chance of becoming the first man in 52 years to win all four Grand Slam titles twice in the French Open final after conquering Rafael Nadal, the ‘King of Clay’ of Roland Garros. The world number one sealed a stunning semifinal win against Nadal, edging past the Spaniard 3-6, 6-3, 7(7)-6(4), 6-2. Meanwhile, Tsitsipas also played a five-set thriller – 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 4-6, 6-3 – in his semifinal win over Alexander Zverev. Djokovic and Tsitsipas have faced each other seven times earlier, with the Serb star leading 5-2 in terms of head-to-head record. Check Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Live Scores French Open 2021 Live Updates, Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Score, and French Open 2021 Live Streaming Online and Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas Dream11 Guru Tips and Prediction. Also Read - VIDEO: Kid's Reaction on Getting Racket From Novak Djokovic After Historic French Open Win is Going Viral

Also Read - French Open Men's Final: Stefanos Tsitsipas Reacts on Upcoming Clash With Novak Djokovic
Also Read - Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas French Open 2021 Final - Live Streaming, H2H, Preview, Prediction: When And Where to Watch Live Stream Roland Garros Final Online and on TV in India

Live Updates

  • 11:27 PM IST

    The ‘Real Goat’ of Tennis – NOVAK DJOKOVIC

  • 11:22 PM IST

  • 11:20 PM IST

    Djokovic, who has bagged his 19th Grand Slam title, is now only one title away from Federer and Nadal’s record tally of 20 Grand Slams. Career Grand Slam DOUBLE complete for NOVAK DJOKOVIC! Special mention for Tsitsipas, who took the first two sets 7-6 (8-6), 2-6, for matching Djokovic shot-by-shot throughout the French Open 2021 final. But once again the experience of Djokovic proved to be crucial for the world number one as he stormed back into the contest after taking the third 6-3 and the fourth 6-2 set to force the decider.

  • 11:04 PM IST

    NOVAK DJOKOVIC clinches 2nd Roland Garros title

  • 11:03 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Live Final Score and Updates: NOVAK DJOKOVIC REIGNS in PARIS! 19th Grand Slam title for the world number one. The Serb beats 22-year-old Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 in the French Open 2021 final. It’s the second Roland Garros title for Djokovic. The victory for Djokovic takes him alongside Roy Emerson and Rod Laver as the only men to capture the four majors more than once.

  • 10:54 PM IST

    Djokovic vs Tsitsipas Live Updates French Open 2021: Tsitsipas Holds! It’s ‘Tennis of the God-level at Philippe Chattrier! The Greek managed to hold another tough service game. Djokovic will now serve for the match. Wow, what a Roland Garros 2021 final we’re witnessing here. Djokovic 5-4 Tsitsipas

  • 10:50 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Final Live Scores and Updates: Magical from Djokovic! The top seed Serb won the first points courtesy of Tsitsipas’ unforced error. Post that, he played some unreal tennis to go 30-0 ahead. And Djokovic again serves at 100% first serve to close out the game at love. DJOKOVIC 1 GAME AWAY FROM 19th Grand Slam Title, Leads 5-3 TSITSIPAS

  • 10:45 PM IST

    Just ‘Joker’ Things in Paris!

  • 10:44 PM IST

    Tsitsipas hangs on, what a hold of serve from the world no. 5! The 22-year-old has managed to hold his serve in the 7th game of the 5th set despite a firm challenge from Djokovic to make it 3-4 in the final set. Despite looking tired, Tsitsipas is making life difficult for Djokovic. Djokovic 4-3 Tsitsipas

  • 10:41 PM IST

    French Open 2021 Live Final Score and Updates: Novak Djokovic is inching closer towards his second French Open title. With victory in sight, the Serb holds serve without breaking a sweat, indicating he has this match by the scruff of its neck now. On the other hand, Tsitsipas isn’t done though, smashes a series of shots from behind the baseline to hold serve himself. The world number one executes his first serve as he closes out his serve game without breaking sweat again. Djokovic 4-2 Tsitsipas