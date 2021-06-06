Five Days after World number two Naomi Osaka pulled out of the French Open citing mental health issues, the Japanese tennis player thanked everyone for the love and support. Osaka on Monday withdrew from the ongoing tournament citing mental health and revealing that she suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018. Also Read - Bopanna-Skugor Pairing Advances to French Open Quarterfinals

"Just want to thank you for all the love. Haven't been on my phone much but I wanted to hop on here and tell you all that I really appreciate it," Osaka wrote in his Instagram story.

Last week, Osaka was fined 15,000 dollars for skipping the press conference following her win in the first round in the ongoing French Open. The tournament organisers had said that the Japanese tennis star could be subjected to additional sanctions if she continues to "ignore her media obligations" before she eventually decided to pull out from the tournament.

Prior to the start of the French Open, Osaka had said that she would not be taking part in press conferences during the French Open in order to ensure better mental health.

A message from Naomi Osaka on Instagram. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/V5vrZdfkwc — LaWanda (@lawanda50) June 5, 2021



Osaka had defeated Patricia Maria Tig 6-4, 7-6(4) on the opening day of the tournament on May 30.

Meanwhile, No.17 seed Maria Sakkari of Greece secured a hard-fought victory over No.14 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium 7-5, 6-7(2), 6-2 in a nearly three-hour contest to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time in her career. Maria will now take on last year’s finalist, American Sofia Kenin, in the pre-quarterfinals.

No.4 seed Sofia overcame first-set blues to beat compatriot and No.28 seed Jessica Pegula 4-6, 6-1 6-4 for a berth in the fourth round for the third year running.

No.24 seed Coco Gauff of the US also made it to the pre-quarterfinals here for the first time after her compatriot, No.13 seed Jennifer Brady, retired due to a foot injury after losing the first set 1-6.

Gauff will next have to beat No. 25 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia in the round of 16. Ons shook off a rough first set to eventually get past Magda Linette of Poland, 3-6, 6-0, 6-1.