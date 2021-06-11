Czech Republic’s Barbora Krejcikova left it all on the court in an intense semifinal battle on Thursday against Greek Maria Sakkari to book a spot in her maiden Grand Slam final. Krejcikova overcame a spirited performance from the 17th seed Sakkari to prevai 7-5, 4-6, 9-7 in the women’s singles – second semifinal of French Open 2021. The 25-year-old Krejcikova also became the fourth unseeded women’s finalist in five years at Roland Garros. She saved a match point at 5-3 in the third set and went on to win the titanic battle against the Greek which lasted 3 hours and 18 minutes in Paris. Also Read - I Will Probably Pick Rafa as Biggest Rival I Have Ever Had in My Career: Novak Djokovic

Krejcikova had won the French Open doubles title in 2018 but her best previous result in singles was a run to the fourth round here last year. She needed five match points to seal the win victory at the Court Philippe-Chatrier. "I always wanted to play a match like this, when I was younger, playing juniors, I always wanted to play such a challenging match where we both had chances and were playing so well," an exhausted Krejcikova said after the match.

Interestingly, the second Slam of the year – the French Open will see a new champion in the women's singles category this season as Krejcikova set up the final against Russian Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, who beat Slovenia's Tamara Zidansek 7-5, 6-3 in the first semifinal. It will be the sixth successive French Open to crown a first-time women's major champion.

The 31st-seeded Pavlyuchenkova also became the first Russian woman to reach a final at a major since Maria Sharapova at the 2015 Australian Open.



“Even if I lost today I would be very proud of myself, because I was fighting. That is the most important thing, in here and in our own life,” said Krejcikova.

In the second semifinal, both Krejcikova and Sakkari made a nervy start to their maiden Grand Slam semifinal, with 17th seed Sakkari the first to hold serve in the fourth game as she took a 3-1 lead.

But Krejcikova picked up the next four, pulling 5-3 ahead with a sublime lob that left her serving for the set. The Czech was then broken to love as Sakkari rattled off eight points in a row to level at 5-5. A routine hold from Krejcikova put the pressure back on Sakkari, who hammered a forehand long before surrendering the set as her shot clipped the net and floated wide.

Sakkari, who took down last year’s runner-up Sofia Kenin and then reigning champion Iga Swiatek in the past two rounds, regrouped and raced 4-0 ahead in the second. The Greek fended off a spirited comeback from Krejcikova to force a decider after locking down a third set point.

Sakkari broke for a 2-1 edge as Krejcikova dragged a backhand wide, saving a break point in the next game to consolidate as the finish line crept ever closer. The Greek had match point at 5-3 but the resilient Krejcikova stayed alive with a sweeping backhand volley, and then broke back before moving 6-5 in front.

Krejcikova watched three match points of her own pass by at 7-6, Sakkari saving a pair with a crunching backhand winner and an ace. On her fifth match point, Krejcikova smashed a backhand winner down the line to seal the contest after three hours and 18 minutes.