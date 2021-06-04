The ‘Big Three’ of Tennis advanced to the third round of French Open 2021 on Thursday with contrasting wins. World No.1 Novak Djokovic and Spanish legend Rafael Nadal both progressed to the third round of Roland Garros with commanding victories. Djokovic defeated Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 at Court Suzanne Lenglen to move into the third round. He hit 31 winners to win the match in two hours and nine minutes. Meanwhile, Nadal celebrated his 35th birthday in style with a straight-sets win over Richard Gasque. Nadal, the 13-time champion in Paris and chasing a record-setting 21st Grand Slam title, won 6-0, 7-5, 6-2 to register his 17th career victory in 17 meetings with France’s 53rd-ranked Gasquet. Also Read - LIVE French Open 2021 Match Highlights - Novak Djokovic Beats Pablo Cuevas in Straight Sets

However, it was a tough tussle for former world number one – Federer who outclassed Croatia’s Marin Cilic 6-2, 2-6, 7-6, 6-2 at Court Philippe-Chatrier. The Swiss maestro Federer, who is in Djokovic’s half of the draw and could possibly meet the gritty Serb in the quarter-finals, will next clash with Dominik Koepfer. The German defeated 30th seed Taylor Fritz 6-3, 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 to advance. Also Read - French Open: Daniil Medvedev Beats Tommy Paul to Enter Third Round



In his match, Djokovic won the first set against Cuevas quite comprehensively and the world number one displayed his A-game, giving his opponent no chance.

The world number one Djokovic continued with his momentum and he marched on in the second set as well and he just needed victory in one more set to wrap up the match in straight sets, without breaking a sweat.

The 34-year-old then went on to win the third set, and as a result, he wrapped up the match in straight sets, progressing to the third round.

On the other hand, Federer was on the top of his game from the very first set and he just dropped two games in the first set, winning it 6-2. However, Cilic made a strong comeback in the second set, and he threw Federer off his game. The Swiss did not have any answers, and as a result, the second-round match was destined to head to at least the fourth set.



The third set also went down to the wire Federer and Cilic, but the former managed to hold his ground and he won the set 7-6, and he was just one set away from progressing to the third round.

Federer then clinched the fourth set, and as a result, he progressed to the next round.