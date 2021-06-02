Tennis legend – Serena Williams survived a scare to keep her dream alive of winning the elusive 24th Grand Slam singles title with a three-set victory over Mihaela Buzarnescu on Wednesday. Serena brushed off a second-set blip to beat 174th-ranked Mihaela Buzarnescu 6-3, 5-7, 6-1. The 23-time Grand Slam champion, who has been one short of Margaret Court’s all-time record of most major trophies since 2017, will play compatriot Danielle Collins for a last-16 berth as she looks for a fourth French Open crown, but first since 2015. Williams has won the French Open three times — in 2002, 2013 and 2015. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Reacts on Naomi Osaka's 'Bold' Withdrawal From French Open 2021 Following Fallout After Media Boycott

In the men’s singles matches – fifth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas breezed into the third round of Roland Garros following a 6-3, 6-4, 6-3 win over Spaniard Pedro Martinez. He will take on American world No. 34 John Isner in the third round after the latter eased past Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 7-6(6), 6-1, 7-6(5). Also Read - French Open 2021 Match Highlights Roland Garros: Rafael Nadal Defeats Alexei Popyrin in Straight Sets



Sixth seed Alexander Zverev of Germany used all his energy to overcome Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin 7-6(4), 6-3, 7-6(1) to secure a spot in the third round.

World No.6 Zverev, who recovered from two sets down against qualifier Oscar Otte of Germany on Sunday, took 60 minutes to win the nerve-wracking opening set against Safiullin. Zverev will next play Serbian Laslo Djere, who defeated compatriot Miomir Kecmanovic 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-3.

Zverev was broken when serving for the set at 6-5, but got off to a strong start in the tie-break to win 7-6(4). This is the fifth time Zverev has progressed to the French Open third round, with his best showing coming in 2018 and 2019 when he reached the quarter-finals.

Japanese tennis star Kei Nishikori fought back in a marathon four-hour match to beat Russian 23rd seed Karen Khachanov 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4, 6-4 and secure a place in the French Open third round.

Three days after another five-set comeback over Italian Alessandro Giannessi, world No.49 Nishikori — ranked fourth in the world during his peak — refused to give up and set up a clash with Switzerland’s Henri Laaksonen.

In other women’s singles matches – Russia’s Daria Kasatkina delivered a surprise when she knocked out Swiss 10th seed Belinda Bencic. The 24-year-old Kasatkina cruised through in straight sets against Bencic, winning 6-2, 6-2 in one hour and 16 minutes on Court Simonne Mathieu.

On the other hand, 15th seed Victoria Azarenka and 2019 runner-up Marketa Vondrousova also progressed in straight sets. Azarenka won 7-5 6-4 against Danish teenager Clara Tauson, setting up a third-round meeting with 2017 US Open runner-up Madison Keys, who beat Canadian 18-year-old Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-1, 7-5.