The French Open 2021 will begin on 30th May in Paris, France and the tournament has also released its draw on Thursday. Rafael Nadal will be looking to win his 14th French Open title whereas, in the Women category, Serena Williams will be looking to clinch her 24th Grand slam title. Nadal is coming into the tournament high on confidence after winning his 12th Barcelona Open title and 10th Italian Open title. However, the southpaw had lost in Monte Carlo and Madrid.

There is no doubt that Nadal will be a massive favourite for the upcoming Roland Garros but the Spaniard admitted that no one is invincible before the tournament. Novak Djokovic, Alexander Zverev, Stafanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Daniil Medvedev and Dominic Thiem will also be potential contenders for the title. Roger Federer will also be making a comeback into the Grand slam.

Live Streaming of French Open 2021 in India:

Indian fans will be able to catch the French Open telecast on Star Sports Network. The live streaming will be available on Disney Hotstar. Also Read - Juventus Sign Massimiliano Allegri as New Manager After Sacking Andrea Pirlo

Schedule of French Open 2021: All the matches will begin at 2:30 PM IST.

May 30 – June 1: 1st Round – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 2 – 3: 2nd Round – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 4 – 5: 3rd Round – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 6 – 7: 4th Round – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 8 -9: Quarter-Final – Men’s Singles, Women’s Singles

June 10: Semi-Final – Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 11: Semi-Final – Men’s Singles; Final – Women’s Doubles

June 12: Final – Women’s Singles; Men’s Doubles

June 13: Final – Men’s Singles.

French Open 2021 Draw:

🇷🇸 Djokovic (1) vs Sandgren 🇺🇸

🇷🇺 Medvedev (2) vs Bublik 🇰🇿

🇪🇸 Nadal (3) vs Popyrin 🇦🇺

🇦🇹 Thiem (4) vs Andujar 🇪🇸

🇬🇷 Tsitsipas (5) vs Chardy 🇫🇷

🇩🇪 Zverev (6) vs Qualifié

🇷🇺 Rublev (7) vs Struff 🇩🇪

🇨🇭 Federer (8) vs Qualifié#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/XAlYNPjgKz — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

🇦🇺 Barty (1) vs Pera 🇺🇸

🇯🇵 Osaka (2) vs Tig 🇷🇴

🇧🇾 Sabalenka (3) vs Qualifiée

🇺🇸 Kenin (4) vs Ostapenko 🇱🇻

🇺🇦 Svitolina (5) vs Babel 🇫🇷

🇨🇦 Andreescu (6) vs Zidansek 🇸🇰

🇺🇸 Williams (7) vs Begu 🇷🇴

🇵🇱 Swiatek (8) vs Juvan 🇸🇰 📝👉 https://t.co/r8dsyqlxsn #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/WDzTRGMxH2 — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 27, 2021

Players to look out for: Men

Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic, Roger Federer, Alexander Zverev, Dominic Thiem, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Andrey Rublev, Matteo Berretteni, Pablo Bautista Agut and Diego Schwartzman.

Women –

Serena Williams, Paula Badosa, Biancca Andreescu, Ash Barty, Naomi Osaka, Simona Halep, Iga Swiatek, Aryna Sabalenka, Sofia Kenin.