Paris: German Tennis star Alexander Zverev's french open campaign ended on a heartbreaking as ankle injury forced him to concede the semi-final against Rafael Nadal. Zverev did put up a great fight until he twisted his ankle while retrieving a shot in the second set. As the world no. 3 left the arena, he received a huge standing ovation from the crowd.

Roland Garros on their official instagram, posted out a video with Zverev response. "It looks like I have a very serious injury but the medical team and the doctors are still checking on it, we will keep you updated. We will let you know as soon as we know more," Zverev said.

Check video here:

The German also congratulated Nadal on the victory and also wished him best for the 14th Roland Garros final.

“I want to congratulate Rafa obviously. It’s incredible for him to be in his 14th final. Hopefully he can go all the way and make some more history.”

Nadal was there all along with Zverev as the German shook hands with the umpire. The Spaniard then hugged Zverev before escorting him to the entrance of the changing room. Nadal then returned to court to pick up his belongings and left waving to the crowd. For his humility and sportsmanship, Nadal is recieving praise from around the world.

Nadal is just one win away from clinching his 14th French Open title and will play 23-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.