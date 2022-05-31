Paris: There is much-hype ahead of the much-awaited clash between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal at the French Open quarter-final on Tuesday. While fans cannot keep a lid over their emotions, experts have been predicting who has the edge over whom. Former tennis star Brad Gilbert has also opined ahead of the match and suggested what Djokovic should do to get the better out of his Spanish opposition.Also Read - French Open: Daria Kasatkina Storms Past Camila Giorgi To Reach Quarterfinals

Gilbert suggested Djokovic to attack Nadal’s forehand and said that would be the key. Also Read - Rafael Nadal Survives Felix Auger-Aliassime Scare, Sets Up Novak Djokovic Blockbuster At French Open

“I think that the key will be how he can attack the Rafa forehand. Because I think when he plays his best against Rafa, he’s able to attack Rafa’s forehand,” he said on ATP. Also Read - French Open: Novak Djokovic Beats Aljaz Bedene, Cruises Into Fourth Round In Paris

Gilbert reckoned before Sunday’s game against Felix Auger-Aliassime, Nadal was not tested.

“The most obvious thing for Rafa — he hadn’t really been tested at the French, and then on Sunday he goes four hours and 20 minutes. He looked good physically, didn’t have any of the foot problems that he’s been having, so that was a good sign,” he added.

The two icons of the game have faced each other 58 times, more than any other player. Djokovic leads their head-to-head 30 wins to 28. The Serbian has also won the most finals: 15 to 13 for the Spaniard. But Nadal has won the most of their 17 Grand Slam meetings.

The last time the two legends met was at the French Open semi-final in 2021 where the Serb got the better of the Spanish giant in four sets. All in all, the quarter-final promises to be a mouthwatering affair.