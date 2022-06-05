Paris: World No 5 Rafael Nadal clinched his 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the tournament, adding another chapter to his historic legacy, here on Sunday.Also Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon Participation With Troubling Foot Injury
By earning a 22nd Grand Slam crown, the Spaniard has moved further clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race, with the Serbian and Swiss tied on 20 major titles.
It is the first time Nadal has won the Australian Open and Roland Garros trophies in the same season and he is now level with countryman Carlos Alcaraz on a Tour-leading four titles in 2022 after improving to 112-3 at the clay-court major.
From Sachin Tendulkar to Ravi Shastri, here’s how cricket fraternity wished Nadal on this massive achievement. Check tweets here:
The 36-year-old’s continued dominance in Paris has seen him extend his lead in the Pepperstone ATP Race To Turin. He holds a 30-3 record on the season and has now captured a record 63 tour-level titles on clay in his career.