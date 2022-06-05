Paris: World No 5 Rafael Nadal clinched his 14th French Open title and a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy after beating Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the final of the tournament, adding another chapter to his historic legacy, here on Sunday.Also Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon Participation With Troubling Foot Injury

By earning a 22nd Grand Slam crown, the Spaniard has moved further clear of Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer in the Grand Slam race, with the Serbian and Swiss tied on 20 major titles. Also Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal's Records And Milestones After Win at Roland Garos

It is the first time Nadal has won the Australian Open and Roland Garros trophies in the same season and he is now level with countryman Carlos Alcaraz on a Tour-leading four titles in 2022 after improving to 112-3 at the clay-court major. Also Read - French Open: Casper Ruud Hails Rafael Nadal After Loss, Calls it His 'Biggest Match' Ever

From Sachin Tendulkar to Ravi Shastri, here’s how cricket fraternity wished Nadal on this massive achievement. Check tweets here:

To go out there and win a record 14th @rolandgarros & 22nd Grand Slam at the age of 36 is an incredible achievement. Congratulations @RafaelNadal! 🏆🎾 pic.twitter.com/MAxsEklfFQ — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 5, 2022

What a match that was. Dominated Ruud totally to lift the 14th French Open. @RafaelNadal you’re incredible! Congratulations 🎉 Keep ‘em titles coming 🔥 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/Re2XyPA6mx — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) June 5, 2022

A modern day Hercules who just will not melt in the hottest Claypot. Starts favourite to make it 15 only. Just insane. Salute forever @RafaelNadal @rolandgarros #Nadal #FrenchOpen pic.twitter.com/XXfMHRgmku — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 5, 2022

The 36-year-old’s continued dominance in Paris has seen him extend his lead in the Pepperstone ATP Race To Turin. He holds a 30-3 record on the season and has now captured a record 63 tour-level titles on clay in his career.