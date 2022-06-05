Paris: Rafael Nadal produced a top level effort to beat Casper Ruud 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in the French Open final on Sunday for his 14th championship at Roland Garros and 22nd Grand Slam title overall, adding to two records he already owned. Nadal’s victory came two days after his 36th birthday and made him the oldest title winner in the history of the clay-court tournament.Also Read - French Open 2022 Final, Rafael Nadal vs Casper Ruud Highlights: Nadal Clinches 14th Roland Garros Title

After the match, Nadal spoke extensively about his recurring foot injury and his future plans on continuing as a tennis player. “I don’t know, I can’t confirm or say you know I think – of course I will love to keep coming but at the same time, we need to find a solution for that no because I can’t keep going the way that I’m doing,” said Nadal. Also Read - French Open 2022 Final: Rafael Nadal’s Winning Moment Exclusive Video | Watch

When asked about another Grand slam title, the Spaniard said,”It’s amazing, much more probably emotional than the first time because completely unexpected to be where I am at this age, at this stage of my career,” Nadal said. “So, means everything, I have been going through tough times the last couple of months and to have the trophy with me is something just unbelievable.” Also Read - French Open 2022 Final: Cricket Fraternity Celebrates Rafael Nadal's 14th Roland Garros Title Win, See Tweets

Following his triumph over the Norwegian, the Spaniard has become the third player to earn four Top 10 wins at a Grand Slam since the ATP Rankings started in 1973. Mats Wilander at Roland Garros in 1982 and Roger Federer at the Australian Open in 2017 also achieved the feat.

He holds a 30-3 record on the season and has now captured a record 63 tour-level titles on clay in his career.