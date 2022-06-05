French Open 2022 Finals Casper Ruud vs Rafael Nadal Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch in India

Casper Ruud of Norway continued to excel at Roland Garros with the 23-year-old advancing to his first Grand Slam final, defeating Marin Cilic of Croatia 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to set up a title clash with Spanish stalwart and winner of 13 French Open titles Rafael Nadal.

Prior to his French Open run to the final, Ruud had never reached a Grand Slam quarterfinal and his run to the final in Paris will see him rise to a career-high of world No. 6 on the ATP Rankings.

The eighth seed will face Nadal, winner of a record 21 Grand Slams, for the first time as he bids to deny the Spaniard a record-extending 14th Roland Garros crown and 22nd Grand Slam singles title.

Here are the details when and Where to Watch French Open 2022 Final

Where can you watch Final of the French Open between Casper Ruud vs Rafael Nadal on TV?

The French open Final match Between Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal will be live on Sony Picture Sports Network (SPSN) – Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 3, Sony SIX, and Sony TEN 4

Where can you watch the Final of the French Open between Casper Ruud vs Rafael Nadal on online?

The French open Final match Between Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal will be live streamed live on the Sony Liv app.

When Will Final of the French Open between Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal Start in India?

The French open Final match Between Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal will start in India at 6.30 PM June 5, Sunday.

Where is the Finals of French Open between Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal being played?

The French open Final match between Casper Ruud and Rafael Nadal will be played at the Stade Roland Garros’s Court Philip Chatrier.