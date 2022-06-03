Paris: Spain’s Rafael Nadal reached his 16th final of the French Open 2022 as opponent Alexander Zverev twisted his angle during the semifinal which forced him to give walkover to the Spaniard on Friday. During the 12th game of the second set, Zverev in an attempt to retrieve a shot, tumbled badly on his side of the court.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

“Very sad. He has had an unbelievable tournament and I know how much he has been fighting to win a Grand Slam. I know he is going to win not one but more than one. I wish him all the very best,” said Nadal after the match. Also Read - French Open 2022: Alexander Zverev Wishes Rafael Nadal Before Final Against Casper Ruud

Twitter users around the world praised Nadal for his sportsmanship and humility after the walkover. Check some of the best reactions here: Also Read - Caspur Ruud Feels Playing Rafael Nadal In French Open Final Is Probably Greatest Challenge In Tennis

This is why sport can make you cry. You will be back @AlexZverev. @RafaelNadal – Sportsmanship, humility. Just brilliant and respect 🙏🙏🙏 #FrenchOpen2022 #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/n5JFNFK7r1 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) June 3, 2022

Alexander Zverev you were one of little players that are able to outplay Nadal on clay 👑. Goosebumps after seeing the images, you’ll come back stronger. ❤️ #Zverev #RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/yxjWjlie2b — Dylan Hanckmaeker (@hanckmaeker) June 3, 2022

Rafael Nadal is one of the greatest athletes of all time but also one of the luckiest. — Yousef (@ymanna3) June 3, 2022

Zverev was screaming in pain before he was taken off the court in a wheelchair. The 25-year-old returned to the arena in crutches and conceded the match. The German was trailing Nadal 7-6(8), 6-6 but gave his everything during the encounter. As he was leaving the arena, he received a huge standing ovation from the crowd.