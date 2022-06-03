Paris: Spain’s Rafael Nadal reached his 16th final of the French Open 2022 as opponent Alexander Zverev twisted his angle during the semifinal which forced him to give walkover to the Spaniard on Friday. During the 12th game of the second set, Zverev in an attempt to retrieve a shot, tumbled badly on his side of the court. He was screaming in pain before he was taken off the court in a wheelchair.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

Nadal, after the match was full of praise for his German opponent and said,”Very sad. He has had an unbelievable tournament and I know how much he has been fighting to win a Grand Slam. I know he is going to win not one but more than one. I wish him all the very best.,”

Nadal continued,”He is one of the biggest challenges in the tournament. It is difficult to say a lot of things today. It is a great feeling to be in the final without a doubt but at the same time, it is a tough moment. All the very best to him [Zverev]”

Nadal, therefore, moves on to the final with a 7-6(8), 6-6 scoreline, where he will attempt to lock up his record-extending 22nd Grand Slam and 14th French Open title.