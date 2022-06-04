Paris: Cricket Legend Sachin Tendulkar was overwhelmed by Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal’s incredible gesture towards his semifinal opponent at French Open, Germany’s Alexander Zverev, who got badly injured during the match and had to leave the court on a wheelchair.Also Read - Harbhajan Singh Regrets Slapping Sreesanth in IPL 2008, Says I Was Embarrassed

Under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier, one of the biggest matches of the season was cut short at 7-6(8), 6-6, when Zverev had to leave the court on a wheelchair after he badly rolled his right ankle, moving to his right when tracking down a Nadal forehand deep behind the baseline.

See tweet here:

The humility and concern shown by Nadal is what makes him so special.#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/t7ZE6wpi47 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 3, 2022

Zverev cried in pain following the fall and had to be assisted into a wheelchair by the physio and Nadal, who quickly made his way round the net to help support the 25-year-old.

Clearly in agony, the world No. 3 returned to court on crutches several minutes later to shake the hand of the umpire. He received a standing ovation from fans and a hug from Nadal, who is now one win away from capturing a record-extending 22nd Grand Slam trophy.

Nadal was there all along with Zverev as the German shook hands with the umpire. The Spaniard then hugged Zverev before escorting him to the entrance of the changing room. Nadal then returned to court to pick up his belongings and left waving to the crowd.

Nadal is just one win away from clinching his 14th French Open title and will play 23-year-old Norwegian Casper Ruud in the final on Sunday.