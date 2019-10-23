French Open Badminton 2019 Day 2 Live Score

LIVE MATCH: Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen

– Kidambi Srikanth lost to Chou Tien Chen 21-15, 7-21, 14-21 – crashes out of the first round in French Open 2019.

– Chou Chen takes massive 6-point lead versus Srikanth at the break in the final game.

– Chou Tien Chen wins the second game 21-7 vs Kidambi Srikanth to take the match into the decider.

– Srikanth takes the first game 21-15 vs Tien Chen.

– Kidambi Srikanth takes a narrow 11-10 lead versus Chinese Taipei’s Chou Tien Chen at the break in first game.

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa lost vs Seo S. J. / Chae Y

– Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa lost the match in straight games 18-21, 17-21.

– Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa have lost the first game 17-21.

Parupalli Kashyap loses in straight games against Ng Ka Long Angus

– Kashyap out of French Open Badminton 2019

– Angus with a dominating second game win with a 21-9 win

– Kashyap loses the first set against Angus 21-11

Sameer Verma loses to Kenta Nishimoto 22-20, 18-21, 18-21

– Nishimoto takes the third game 21-18 and that is the end of the road for Sameer Verma.

– Nishimoto takes second game 21-18 against Sameer Verma. Match tied at 1-1

– Nishimoto and Verma continue to play out a competitive game, Japanese ahead 19 points to 16

– Virtually nothing to pick between the two shuttlers. Nishimoto and Verma tied at 8-8

– Verma not letting Nishimoto maintain momentum, levels the scoreline 4-4

– Nishimoto starts second game strongly, secures early 4-1 lead against Verma

– Verma takes Game 1: Absolutely stunning from Verma, who, after trailing initially, came back strongly to win the first game against Nishimoto 22-20.

– Both shuttlers going neck and neck. After a long rally, Verma has orchestrated a spirited comeback to level the score 20-20. The first game has lasted 27 minutes already

– Nishimoto picking up pace in the closing stages of the first game, ahead by three points to lead 19-16 against Verma

– Once again, Verma ups the tempo to level the game 15-15 against Nishimoto

– Nishimoto not giving up just yet, reclaims a two-point advantage against Verma to once again lead 15-13

– Terrific stuff from Verma, who has fought back to level the first game 11-11

– Three consecutive points for Verma, who has closed the gap and trails Nishimoto 8-10

– Nishimoto countering everything Verma is throwing at him, extends his lead to 10-6 against Verma

– Nishimoto still manages to keep a four-point lead, leads Verma 9-5 in the first game

– Verma trying to claw back, but Nishimoto just ahead by that much. The Japanese is still ahead 8 points to 4

– Verma bags another point, but Nishimoto asserts his supremacy yet again, racing to a 6-2 lead

– Nishimoto takes early lead, ahead 4-1 in the opening few minutes of the contest

Day 2 action of the French Open Badminton about to begin and it’s Sameer Verma, who will open the campaign against Japan’s Kenta Nishimoto

PREVIEW

Day two of the French Open Badminton 2019 will see a host of Indian shuttlers beginning their campaigns on Wednesday. Sania Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap, Sameer Verma will be in action in Men’s and Women’s singles, while in doubles (Men’s, Women’s and Mixed) Pranaav Jerry Chopra, Sikki N Reddy, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Chirag Shetty, Ashwini Ponnappa are the Indians in fray.

October 23, Round 1, India fixtures (Approx. timings)

Sameer Verma vs Kenta Nishimoto – 1:40 pm IST

Parupalli Kashyap vs Ng Ka Long Angus – 2:20 pm IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Ashwini Ponnappa vs Seo Seung Jae/Chae Yujung – 3:10 pmIST

Kidambi Srikanth vs Chou Tien Chen – 3:10 pm IST

Pranaav Jerry Chopra/Sikki N Reddy vs Chris Adcock/Gabrielle Adcock – 4:10 pm IST

Manu Attri/Sumeeth B Reddy vs Ben Lane/Sean Vendy – 6:30 pm IST

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Jelle Maas/Robin Tabeling – 8:20 pm IST

Ashwini Ponnappa/Sikki Reddy vs Lee So Hee/Shin Seung Chan – 9:10 pm IST

Saina Nehwal vs Cheung Ngan Yi – 10:00 pm IST

Day 1 recap

World champion PV Sindhu began her French Open campaign with an easy win over Michelle Li in the first round encounter of women’s singles on Tuesday. The world number six Sindhu, who has been struggling of late, beat Li 21-15 21-13 in a match that last 44 minutes. Sindhu will play against world number 26 Yeo Jia Min of Singapore in the second round of the BWF Super 750 tournament.

The Olympic silver medallist Sindhu had a 5-2 head-to-head record over the world number eight Canadian before Tuesday’s match. Sindhu had beaten Li during the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia in their previous meeting.

Since claiming her maiden World Championships title in August, Sindhu has looked awfully out-of-form as she had failed to cross the second round in three tournaments.

She faltered in the second and first rounds at the China Open and Korea Open respectively last month. Sindhu again exited in the second round in straight games against Korea’s An Se Young in Denmark Open last week.

In the men’s singles, Subhankar Dey notched up an upset win over Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia to advance to the second round. The world number 42 Indian rallied to beat his world number 17 opponent 15-21 21-14 21-17 in a one hour 18 minutes first-round match.

This was Subhankar’s second win over the Indonesian, a former world number three, this year as the Indian had won 14-21 22-20 21-11 in the India Open in March. Shubhankar had lost to Sugiarto in the New Zealand Open last year.