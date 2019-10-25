French Open Badminton 2019 Day 4 Live Score

Saina Nehwal lost vs An Se Young

– An Se Young beat Saina Nehwal in straight games 22-20, 23-21 to advance into the semifinals of French Open.

– It’s all going down the wire once again, can Saina produce a moment of magic here? Saina 20-20 Young

– Saina Nehwal is falling back in the match here vs Young. The unforced errors are costing dearly to the Indian shuttler. Saina 12 -17 Young

– Saina Nehwal once again trails Young at the break in second game. Saina 10-11 Young

– India’s ace shuttler takes the lead, she is leading 9-7 at the moment vs Young in the second game of quarterfinals.

– Saina makes a positive start in the second game vs Young. After losing early points, the Indian shuttler restores parity to level the score 5-5 vs Se Young.

– Saina Nehwal loses the first game in women’s singles quarterfinals vs An Se Young. Saina 20-22 Young

– Three points won by Se Young once again, she takes lead. Young 18-15 Saina

– Brilliant comeback by the former world number one Saina, she clinches four points on the trot. Scores level Saina 15-15 Young

– An Se Young leads Saina Nehwal at the break in the first game, 11-8.

– Saina trails after early exchanges, she is 0-4 vs Young in the first game.

– Saina Nehwal and An Young on the court, both players are doing warm-up for ahead of the women’s singles quarterfinal match.

Saina Nehwal and PV Sindhu marched to the quarter-finals of the French Open 2019 Badminton yesterday, while the men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty also moved to the next round with a huge upset. Facing the Indians on Day 4 is a daunting task as PV Sindhu takes on No.1 seed Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei while Saina Nehwal will be up against rising star An Se Young, who have beaten Sindhu in the Denmark Open in straight games.

October 25, India fixtures (Approx. timings)

Women’s Singles (Quarter) Saina Nehwal [8] vs An Se Young – 5:40 pm IST

Men’s Doubles (Quarters) Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty vs Kim Astrup/Anders Skaarup Rasmussen – 7:30 pm IST

Women’s Singles (Quarters) PV Sindhu [5] vs Tai Tzu Ying [1] – 9:05 pm IST

Day 3 French Open 2019 Recap

India’s ace badminton player Saina Nehwal advanced to the quarter-final of the French Open 2019 with a win over Denmark’s Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt. Nehwal hardly broke into a sweat as she beat the 27th seed 21-10, 21-11. Nehwal was the first Indian in action on Day 3 of the French Open. The Danish player was thrashed completely. Nehwal was solid in her play as she relied on rallies to win points. Nehwal has now won all four matches she has played against Line Højmark Kjaersfeldt.

The Indian duo of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty did not have it easy after they got off the blocks quick. Second-seeded Mohammad Ahsan[2]/Hendra Setiawan pulled back things and it was on level terms before the Indian duo edged out their opponents 21-18 in a rivetting first game. The second game was neck and neck as both the teams were not looking to give an inch. Eventually, the Indonesian duo levelled things by winning the second game 21-18. Satwiksairaj Rankireddy/Chirag Shetty beat the Indonesian duo 21-18, 18-21, 21-13.

With two splendid smashes, fifth-seeded PV Sindhu was off the blocks quickly as she took a 9-1 lead in no time. It was easy-peasy for the Olympic medallist as she took the first game 21-10 in 18 minutes. The Indian never looked out of place as she went about the game. Even in the second game, Sindhu took an early lead and raced to 7-0. It was a one-sided affair as Sindhu thrashed Yeo Jia Min 21-10, 21-13 to advance to the quarter-finals.

The last Indian on Day 3 was Shubhankar Dey. Dey got off to a disastrous start as he looked scratchy against his more experienced opponent Shesar Hiren Rhustavito. The Indonesian bagged the first game in no time. It took him 12 minutes to wrap it up 21-6. Dey put up a better show in the second game but it was not good enough as he lost 21-6, 21-13.

