Paris: As 'birthday boy' Rafael Nadal takes on Alexander Zverev in the last-four of French Open on Friday, the Spaniard would join Roger Federer to become the oldest semi-finalist at Roland Garos. Federer reached the semi-final of French Open in 2019 when he was 36. Before him, Pancho Gonzalez in 1968 was the oldest. Nadal, who has been struggling with his chronic foot injury, has a lot to play for as he eyes his 14th final at Roland Garos.

Despite his injury which has been a cause of concern for him, the Spaniard has played some brilliant tennis to find himself in striking distance of another Slam. Ahead of the game, Nadal has hailed Zverev and said that he has been playing good tennis and it would be a tough game.

"I am okay. I am excited to be in the semi-final, of course. I know, I had a good victory and a good level of energy in the quarter-final. But now, another big challenge is coming. Zverev is playing great. He had a great clay court season. He won against Alcraz because he did a lot of things well, so I need to play my 100 per cent again. He is one of the best players in the world. So the only way to get through is play aggressive and with the right determination from beginning to end. And just be focussed all the time," Nadal said on a video posted by the official Twitter account of The French Open.

The mouthwatering clash starts at 6:15 PM IST.