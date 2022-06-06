Paris: While it was an evening to remember for Rafael Nadal in Paris, it was not quite the same for Casper Ruud. Nadal showed that he is vintage on clay as he beat Ruud in 6-3, 6-3, 6-0 in straight sets. Despite the loss, Ruud sounded positive as he spoke of the game and how it was the biggest game of his life. The Norwegian was in the stands when Nadal lifted his eighth title at Roland Garos in 2013. And that is the reason why he was asked by a journalist about which day was more memorable.Also Read - French Open: Rafael Nadal on Wimbledon Participation With Troubling Foot Injury

"Well, I enjoyed both days, but of course it was more fun to be there myself and play. Yeah, what can I say? This match will be something I will probably remember for the rest of my career," Casper Ruud said. "There are certain moments I think for everyone's career that you'll remember more than others, so this one will be high up on my list, biggest match I ever played."

"Like I have said many times before, he's a player I have watched on TV for the last 16, 17 years," he added. "So to be there myself and face him, it's a bit of a challenge as well but a very enjoyable one."

While claiming that he would narrate the story of the final to his grandkids, Ruud said it was an honour to play Nadal.

“Yeah, of course I wish I could make the match closer and all these things, but at the end of the day I can hopefully one day tell my grandkids that I played Rafa on Chatrier in the final, and they will probably say, ‘Wow, did you?’ ” Ruud said. “I will say, ‘Yes.’ I’m probably going to enjoy this moment for a long time.”