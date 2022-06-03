Paris: Coco Gauff was over the moon after she became the youngest Grand Slam finalist in 18 years at the French Open on Thursday with a 6-3, 6-1 win over Martina Trevisan. Following her win, Gauff expressed her desire to meet Queen Elizabeth. After her final against World No 1 Iga Swiatek, the American teen sensation would travel to the UK for the Wimbledon.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

“I mean, yeah, who would say no to meeting the queen?,” Gauff said after beating Italy’s Martina Trevisan to reach the final. Also Read - French Open 2022: Twitterati Shower Praises On Rafael Nadal's Sportsmanship In Semi-Final, See Tweets

Hailing Queen Elizabeth as ‘cool’, the 18-year-old admitted that she was unaware about the Royal traditions. Also Read - Rafael Nadal vs Alexander Zverev, French Open 2022 Semi Final Highlights: Zverev Injury Aggravates, Nadal Advances To Final

“Oh my gosh. I’m not really informed on British traditions and everything. I don’t think that would ever happen, but if I did have the opportunity to meet the queen, that would be pretty cool. She has been a queen for ever.”

“So meeting somebody that’s been in that platform for that long would definitely be a change of perspective in my head,” said Gauff, preparing for her first Grand Slam final.

In the wake of the mass shootings in the US, Gauff wrote “peace, end gun violence on the camera after the match.

“Yeah it’s a Grand Slam final but there are so many things going on in the world, especially in the U.S. — I think it’s not important to stress over a tennis match,” she said in her on-court TV interview.

It would be a mouthwatering final as both players have been in good form throughout their campaign at the Roland Garos.