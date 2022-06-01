Paris: It was a night to remember for Rafael Nadal at the Roland Garos as he beat World No 1 Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final in a game that lasted four sets. Nadal, who has been suffering from a chronic foot injury that had put his participation in the claycourt major in doubt, said he is unsure of what can happen going ahead.Also Read - French Open: Novak Djokovic Hails Rafael Nadal After Q/F Loss, Says 'He Was The Better Player'

"I don't know what can happen. I think I'm gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don't know what's gonna happen after here," Nadal told a news conference after his 6-2 4-6 6-2 7-6(4) win.

"I have what I have there in the foot, so if we are not able to find an improvement or a small solution on that, then it's becoming super difficult for me, no. So that's it," he added.

The 13-time French Open champion admitted it was an emotional night for him.

“In the end it has been a very emotional night for me. I am still playing for nights like today. But it is just a quarter-finals match,” he said further.

Nadal went on to say that playing another semi-final means a lot to him.

“So I just gave myself a chance to be back on court in two days, play another semi-final here at Roland Garros means a lot to me,” Nadal said ahead of the semi-final clash against Alexander Zverev of Germany.