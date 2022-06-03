Paris: Given Rafael Nadal’s vast experience of playing at the Roland Garos, the odds would be stacked up against Alexander Zverev on Friday during the semi-final. Despite a concerning chronic foot injury, legends like Chris Evert and Alex Corretja believe the Spaniard would have the edge over the German. Unlike Evert and Corretja, former World No 1 Mats Wilander reckons Zverev has a good chance of causing an upset.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

He listed three reasons that work in favour of the German. One of them is his big serve, then – Wilander believes Zverev has a lethal high two-handed backhand. The third reason Wilander pointed was the German's cross-handed forehand.

Wilander told EuroSport: "Zverev's first serve is maybe the biggest first serve in the men's game right now. He's been serving absolutely huge. If he has a high percentage, he will get free points. And then, the high two-handed backhand from shoulder height. It reminds me so much of Robin Soderling who beat Rafa here in 2009. But I have a third reason — the cross-court forehand. I think he has the perfect game to play against Rafa. Can he beat him? I believe he believes he can," said Wilander.