Paris: Like in football, tennis fans are loyal as well. And hence it was strange to see loyal Novak Djokovic fans hailing Rafael Nadal as the real ‘GOAT’ after the Spaniard’s 14th French Open title on Sunday with a win over Casper Ruud. Nadal, who beat Djokovic in the quarter-final, now has the Serbian’s fans change their loyalty. With titles in both Majors played this year, the Spaniard is now two clear of his great rivals.Also Read - French Open 2022 Winner Rafael Nadal's Net Worth, Endorsements | Watch Video

Here is how die-hard Djokovic fans reacted after Nadal won at Roland Garos. Also Read - Novak Djokovic Compares Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer And Himself to Musical Instruments

“As an Honest Djokovic fan since birth, I want to admit that Nadal is real GOAT, he leads my finished hero by 2 Grand slam and 1 Gold Medal and he is vaccinated as well. Warra Player,” a fan wrote on Twitter. Also Read - Sania Mirza to Rod Laver; How Tennis Fraternity Hailed GOAT Rafael Nadal's 14th at Roland Garos

Warra Player 👏👏👏 — Otaku Garhwali (@LeftistPahadi) June 5, 2022

Dear #NoleFam, thank you to every single one of you contacting me on IG. I want to stay off twitter just because now and then, less time on social media is beneficial for me. I understand why so many people may feel sad, hopeless, frustrated & feel like some things aren’t fair. — Julie 🇫🇷🇬🇧 (@NDjokofan) June 5, 2022

Congrats to Rafa on winning Roland Garros. Hurts a lot as a Nole fan, how great most of last year was and how terrible it has started… But if anyone can come back from this, it’s @DjokerNole Let’s not feel sad today #Nolefam 😊 — miomir (@KECMANOVlC) June 5, 2022

With the win at 36, Nadal became the oldest to win at Roland Garos. Nadal surpassed fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno, who was 34 years and 10 months old when he won the title in 1972.