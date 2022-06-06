Paris: Like in football, tennis fans are loyal as well. And hence it was strange to see loyal Novak Djokovic fans hailing Rafael Nadal as the real ‘GOAT’ after the Spaniard’s 14th French Open title on Sunday with a win over Casper Ruud. Nadal, who beat Djokovic in the quarter-final, now has the Serbian’s fans change their loyalty. With titles in both Majors played this year, the Spaniard is now two clear of his great rivals.Also Read - French Open 2022 Winner Rafael Nadal's Net Worth, Endorsements | Watch Video
Here is how die-hard Djokovic fans reacted after Nadal won at Roland Garos.
"As an Honest Djokovic fan since birth, I want to admit that Nadal is real GOAT, he leads my finished hero by 2 Grand slam and 1 Gold Medal and he is vaccinated as well. Warra Player," a fan wrote on Twitter.
With the win at 36, Nadal became the oldest to win at Roland Garos. Nadal surpassed fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno, who was 34 years and 10 months old when he won the title in 1972.