Stefanos Tsitsipas will take on World No 1 Novak Djokovic in the French Open final on Sunday. Despite the odds are stacked up against the 22-year-old Greek, he believes he can surely give Djokovic a run for his money. Happy with his recovery ahead of the summit clash, Tsitsipas feels it is time for him to go for his chances.

"It's time for me to go for my chances," said Tsitsipas, who has lost five of his seven matches against Djokovic. It's time for me to show that I'm capable of playing Novak," he added.

It is going to be a rematch of the 2020 semi-final when the two had met. Tsitsipas lost the match but surely stretched Djokovic to the limit. After three hours and 29 minutes, Djokovic won the match 6-3, 6-2, 5-7, 4-6, 6-1.

While Djokovic will enter the big final with an aim to clinch his 19th major title whereas Tsitsipas will look to win his maiden slam title.

The World No 1 will also have a chance to become the first player in the last 50 years to win all the four Grand slams at least twice in his glorious career. On the other hand, Tsitsipas had become the first Greek player to enter the final of the Major and he will look to bring his best against an in-form Djokovic.

On clay, Djokovic has a 3-0 advantage against Tsitsipas. He has also won the last four matches against Tsitsipas.

Ahead of the match, Djokovic lavished praise on the young Greek. The Serb reckoned that Tsitsipas is in good form and has matured as a player.

“He is in great form, and I think he leads the ATP Race to Turin. He has had his best results recently, and I think he has matured as a player. Clay arguably is his best surface. We played an epic five-setter last year in the semis here in Paris, and I know it’s going to be another tough one,” Djokovic was quoted by TennisWorldUSA.org.