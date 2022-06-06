Paris: It is no secret that Novak Djokovic is witty and his one-liners are a rage among his fans. Following his early French Open exit, the World No was asked by Serbian journalist Sasa Ozmo to compare the ‘Big 3’ which features Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and himself. Djokovic turned on his wit-switch and compared the three with musical instruments.Also Read - French Open 2022 Winner Rafael Nadal's Net Worth, Endorsements | Watch Video

While he reckoned he was the saxophone, he reckoned Nadal and Federer were musical guitar and violin respectively.

"Roger Federer is a violin, I don't think anyone has anything to say about it. As for Rafael Nadal, I would associate it with an electric guitar or drums. I am a saxophone, because it is an instrument that goes well with any type of music."

During the press conference, Djokovic revealed that he would have no problem returning to Australia next year: “I have heard the news that the government has changed, but I don’t know if my visa will be restored and if I will be allowed to return to Australia.”

Meanwhile, Nadal beat Casper Ruud on Sunday to clinch a record 14th title at the Roland Garos. After beating Ruud in straight sets, Nadal spoke about his chronic foot injury and his possibilities of featuring at the Wimbledon.

“Wimbledon is a priority. If I am able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes; to play with anesthetic injections, no. I don’t want to put myself in that position again. Can happen once, but no, is not a philosophy of life that I want to follow,” Nadal said after winning 14th French Open.