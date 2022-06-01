Paris: Fifth-seed Rafael Nadal rose to the billing on Monday night as he beat top-seed Novak Djokovic 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to reach the semi-final in Paris. Nadal was all over Djokovic when it mattered, hardly giving him any chances to bounce back. Following the loss and the exit, Djokovic hailed Nadal and admitted that the Spaniard was better when it came to the big points.Also Read - French Open: 'Emotional Night For me' - Rafael Nadal After Q/F Win Over Novak Djokovic

"Well, congratulations to Nadal. He was a better player I think in important moments," said the Serb.

The Serbian star also praised Nadal's fitness during the match. Djokovic claimed that this is not the first time that Nadal has bounced back from an injury.

“No, I’m not surprised at all,” the Serb continued. “It’s not the first time that he, you know, is able to few days after he’s injured and barely walking to come out 100% physically fit. You know, he’s done it many times in his career, so I’m not surprised.”

Djokovic also reckoned had one or two shots in the fifth set gone his way, he could have forced a fifth set. “I had my chances. You know, I had my chances in the fourth. Served for the set, couple set points,” Djokovic said. “Yeah, just one or two shots. Could have taken me into a fifth. Then it’s really anybody’s match.”

Nadal will now lock horns with Alexander Zverev in the semi-final and that is expected to be another mouthwatering battle. The match takes place on June 3, Friday. Nadal would be looking for nothing short of a win.