Paris: The much-awaited French Open quarter-final between Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal lived up to the billing as it lasted a little more than four hours and pushed the two world-class athletes to the limit. Eventually, Nadal had the extra gas in him to overcome the Djokovic challenge as he won the game in four-sets 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4) to seal a berth in the semis.

The game started late in the night and stretched till Tuesday. Following the loss, Djokovic was asked about the game ending late and to that he said that it is the broadcasters who pay and hence they decide.

"Broadcasters say it's going to be night match, day match. They give the money. They decide," Djokovic said after the quarter-final.

“There are difference of opinions about the night sessions,” said world number one Djokovic.

The Serbian star also praised Nadal’s fitness during the match. Nadal came into the tournament on the back of a foot injury and hence there were concerns. Djokovic claimed that this is not the first time that Nadal has bounced back from an injury.

“No, I’m not surprised at all,” the Serb continued. “It’s not the first time that he, you know, is able to few days after he’s injured and barely walking to come out 100% physically fit. You know, he’s done it many times in his career, so I’m not surprised.”

On the other side, Nadal was happy with the win and he thanked the near-15,000 crowd for showing their “love”.