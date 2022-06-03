Paris: Ahead of the much-awaited semi-final between Rafael Nadal and Alexander Zverev, the Spaniard claimed that the German player is in good form and he has to play aggressive tennis to go past him. Nadal, who has had his troubles with injury in recent times, said that he is okay and excited for the match on Saturday. Hailing Zverev as one of the best in the world, Nadal said he would once again have to give his 100 per cent.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

"I am okay. I am excited to be in the semi-final, of course. I know, I had a good victory and a good level of energy in the quarter-final. But now, another big challenge is coming. Zverev is playing great. He had a great clay court season. He won against Alcraz because he did a lot of things well, so I need to play my 100 per cent again. He is one of the best players in the world. So the only way to get through is play aggressive and with the right determination from beginning to end. And just be focussed all the time," Nadal said on a video posted by the official Twitter account of The French Open.

It will not be the first time the two players meet. They have met on 10 occasions in the past. If we look at the head-to-head, there is not much to choose between the two. The Spanish legend enjoys a slight edge as he has got the better of the German on six occasions, while Zverev has defeated Nadal four times.