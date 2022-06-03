Paris: Speculations are rife over Rafael Nadal’s future. While some believe he is a fighter and will push on, others feel the injury is too much and he could call it a day soon. Time and again, Nadal has spoken of the chronic foot injury that has been troubling him. While Nadal gets ready to play Alexander Zverev in the semi-final at the French Open, former World No 1 Yevgeny Kafelnikov has said that the Spaniard could retire after Roland Garos.Also Read - Is Rafael Nadal Skipping Wimbledon 2022? Manager Addresses Rumours As Spaniards' Name Appear On Entry List

Yevgeny Kafelnikov focused on Nadal's future during conversation on SportKlub: "Maybe this is the last time Djokovic and Nadal will play against each other. Maybe Rafa will say on Sunday that he will retire after the 22nd Grand Slam title."

Kafelnikov also felt Nadal has a better chance to win against Zverev.

“Maybe she will say ‘It’s over, see you in the next life’ I hope they both continue, but you never know. As much as I love Alexander Zverev, I don’t think he has any chance against Nadal. The only one who can annoy Rafa, believe it or not, is Casper Ruud. I think he has the necessary style of play and he can play a long game. Now Rafa is the absolute favorite,” he further said.

Kafelnikov also reckoned something was bothering Novak Djokovic during the quarter-final against Nadal.

“From the first point, it was clear that Novak… I don’t know what, but something bothered him. I hope it’s not physical and I don’t think it is because he ran well and covered the field. Maybe it was mental, because everyone at Philippe Chatrier was cheering for Nadal,” he further said.