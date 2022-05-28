Paris: Spanish tennis star Rafael Nadal continued his winning run in the ongoing French Open with a 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 victory over Botic van de Zandschulp of the Netherlands. With this win, The 21-time Grand Slam champion reached the fourth round of the tournament.Also Read - UP: Six Arrested After Picture Of Banner Barring BJP Workers From Entering Police Station In Meerat Goes Viral

Nadal has won 13 Roland Garros titles in his career. He dropped serve in the match’s opening game against Botic, but settled in on Lenglen and quickly found top gear. The Spaniard broke back immediately and held to love in his next five service games, winning 23 straight points on serve as he took the contest out of a potentially tricky third-round contest. Also Read - IPL 2022: RR Skipper Sanju Samson's Post Match Words On Shane Warne Is Winning Hearts, Watch Video

“(It) Has been a very good test and a very positive test, because I was able to play my best match of the tournament so far, without any doubt. For two sets and a half, I was playing at a very positive level,” Nadal said to the atptour.com. Also Read - Tesla in India: Elon Musk Says No Manufacturing Plant Where Sale, Service Not Allowed. Full Details Here

Van de Zandschulp, seeded for the first time at a Grand Slam at No. 26, had claimed an upset win against Casper Ruud of Norway to reach the Munich final last month but never threatened to knock out Nadal in Paris. He is the first Dutchman to reach the French Open third round since Thiemo de Bakker 2010.

Nadal has dropped just 20 games in nine sets to reach the fourth round, keeping alive the possibility of a fifth Roland Garros title without the loss of a set (2008, 2010, 2017, 2020). He will face Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime, who beat Serbia’s Filip Krajinovic 7-6(3), 7-6(2), 7-5. Auger-Aliassime is coached by Nadal’s uncle, Toni Nadal, according to atptour.com.

It will be the second ATP head-to-head meeting between the two. Nadal had claimed a 6-3, 6-3 win in their previous meeting in Madrid in 2019.

“I already talked with Toni after my match,” Nadal said. “For me it’s very simple. He’s my uncle. I don’t think he will be able to want me to lose, without a doubt, but he’s a professional and he’s with another player. I don’t know what’s going to happen, if he’s going to stay in the box or not, but I don’t care. I have zero problem with that. So it’s not a story at all for me,” said Nadal.

He added, “I know the feelings that we have between each other. I know he wants the best for me. Now he’s helping another player. But honestly, for me, it’s zero problem, and I know he wants the best for me.”

Should Nadal and World No.1 Novak Djokovic both win on Sunday, they will meet for the 59th time in the quarterfinals in what would be a rematch of their 2021 semifinal, won by the Serbian en route to the title.

Nada said, “He’s (Auger-Aliassime) one of the players in better shape on the Tour, without a doubt. It’s a Round of 16 (match). I know I have to play at a very high level to have chances to keep going. (It is) going to be a good test. In some way, that’s what I need.”

Meanwhile, nineteen-year-old Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest player to reach the fourth round since 2006. Alcaraz defeated Sebastian Korda 6-4, 6-4, 6-2. Since Novak Djokovic in 2006, the 19-year-old player became the youngest player to reach the fourth round of the French Open.

(With inputs from IANS)