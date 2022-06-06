Paris: Rafael Nadal battled pain over the past fortnight and eventually overcame it as he went on to clinch a record 14th at Roland Garos on Sunday with a straight-set win over Casper Ruud. Throughout his campaign at the French, he looked concerned and in pain – yet he bossed the affairs at the court and won.Also Read - French Open 2022 Winner Rafael Nadal's Net Worth, Endorsements | Watch Video

Now, with the Wimbledon coming up soon, speculations are rife over Nadal's participation. Following his win over Ruud, Nadal said that he wants to play the Wimbledon but it will boil down to how he is coping with his injury.

"Wimbledon is a priority. If I am able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes; to play with anesthetic injections, no. I don't want to put myself in that position again. Can happen once, but no, is not a philosophy of life that I want to follow," Nadal said after the win over Ruud.

Rafael Nadal on #Wimbledon: “Wimbledon is a priority. If I am able to play with anti-inflammatories, yes; to play with anesthetic injections, no. I don’t want to put myself in that position again. Can happen once, but no, is not a philosophy of life that I want to follow.” pic.twitter.com/a296lO24QZ — Gaspar Ribeiro Lança (@gasparlanca) June 5, 2022

After the match, Nadal spoke extensively about his recurring foot injury and his future plans on continuing as a tennis player. “I don’t know, I can’t confirm or say you know I think – of course I will love to keep coming but at the same time, we need to find a solution for that no because I can’t keep going the way that I’m doing,” said Nadal.