Paris: It was another year to remember in Paris for Rafael Nadal, who went on to clinch the French Open title again. There were concerns over Nadal's fitness as he came into the Slam on the back of a chronic foot injury. But the champions overcame all that to go all the way and win at Roland Garos at the age of 36.
- 22 Grand Slams: After going past Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic’s tally of 20 Slams at the Australian Open earlier in the year, Nadal has extended the lead as he now has 22. With Nadal now having a cushion over his old rivals, it would be interesting to see who ends up with most in the end.
- 14th at Roland Garos: He is known as the King of Clay for a reason. Nadal has won 14 French Open titles, which is the most by anybody in a single Slam.
- Oldest French Open Champion in Open Era: With the win at 36, Nadal became the oldest to win at Roland Garos. Nadal surpassed fellow Spaniard Andres Gimeno, who was 34 years and 10 months old when he won the title in 1972.
- Joint-Most Grand Slam titles at the age of 30 or above: Nadal now has eight titles to his name after the age of 30. With the win at Roland Garos, he joined Novak Djokovic with most Slams after 30.
- 92 Tour-level titles in the Open Era: With the win over Casper Ruud, Nadal now is part of an elite club with 92 Tour-level titles in Open era. This is the fourth-most by any man in the Open Era, with only Ivan Lendl (94), Roger Federer (103) and Jimmy Connors (109) having won more titles than the King of Clay.