Paris: Without a doubt, Rafael Nadal was the crowd favourite on Tuesday night at the Roland Garos as he took on Novak Djokovic in the quarter-final of the French Open. It took a little over four hours for Nadal to overcome the Djokovic challenge and seal a spot in the semis. It was a thriller of a game as the two icons of the game matched each other – shot to shot. As Djokovic mentioned after the loss, a point here or there in the fourth could have changed the course of the game.Also Read - French Open: Rod Laver to Patrick McEnroe; Tennis World Hails Rafael Nadal After Win Over Novak Djokovic

But what stole the show was Nadal’s ‘water bottle’ act. During a change over, Nadal was at his corner and was trying to keep the water bottles in the right order. The way Nadal did the job of keeping the water bottles properly has drawn hilarious reactions from fans. Also Read - French Open: 'Emotional Night For me' - Rafael Nadal After Q/F Win Over Novak Djokovic

Here is the much-talked about act: Also Read - French Open: Novak Djokovic Hails Rafael Nadal After Q/F Loss, Says 'He Was The Better Player'

Here is how some fans reckoned Nadal has an OCD issue.

He does that only when the match is on.. but when they wait for him to make the speech at the end he doesn’t care and he just drop the bottle, so it s not ocd, it s kind of acting and a show off. — Paulaibrahim (@Paulaibrahim6) May 31, 2022

Or OCD. — Valencia (@VeeeKaaay) May 31, 2022

There’s OCD than there’s this type. Yhoooo

Even the sweatband ‘routine’ before serve — S’tha (@SthahMk) May 31, 2022

Nadal would now play Alexander Zverev from Germany on Friday. It is expected to be another mouthwatering match. Following the win over Djokovic, Nadal – who is coming back from a foot injury – said he is unsure of what future in store for him.