Paris: It was a night to remember for Rafael Nadal at the French Open as he overcame the Novak Djokovic challenge during the quarter-final of the French Open. After a fierce battle that lasted more than four hours, Nadal emerged on top 6-2, 4-6, 6-2, 7-6(4). Nadal, who is coming into the Slam on the back of a foot injury, looked in top form against the World No 1 as he booked a spot in the semis.Also Read - French Open: 'Emotional Night For me' - Rafael Nadal After Q/F Win Over Novak Djokovic

Following his epic win, the tennis world congratulated him and hoped he can go all the way. Also Read - French Open: Novak Djokovic Hails Rafael Nadal After Q/F Loss, Says 'He Was The Better Player'

“59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion, Rafael Nadal. The quest for 14 French Open titles continues. Incredible,” Laver tweeted. Also Read - Highlights French Open 2022 Quarter-Final: Rafael Nadal Enter Semis Beats Novak Djokovic

59 times over 17 years, the Novak and Rafa chronicle is as thrilling as ever. What a delight to witness another installment on Philippe Chatrier tonight. Congratulations on this occasion @RafaelNadal. The quest for 14 #RolandGarros titles continues. Incredible. 🚀 — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) May 31, 2022

“What an amazing night of tennis! Rafa!” former World No 3 Pam Shriver tweeted.

Thanks for my VPN and @TennisChannel plus and @twitter space with @RobSimmelkjaer @chris_eubanks96 and friends from around the world what an amazing night of tennis 🎾 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 Rafa! — Pam Shriver (@PHShriver) May 31, 2022

Patrick McEnroe also hailed the Mallorca-born player. “Rafael Nadal everyone. Incroyable,” McEnroe tweeted.

Rafael Nadal everyone. RAFAEL NADAL Incroyable — Patrick McEnroe (@PatrickMcEnroe) May 31, 2022

“I don’t know what can happen. I think I’m gonna be playing this tournament because we are doing the things to be ready to play this tournament, but I don’t know what’s gonna happen after here,” Nadal told a news conference after the game.